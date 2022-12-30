TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.