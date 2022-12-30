Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 7,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 10.28%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.