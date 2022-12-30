TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TeamViewer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

