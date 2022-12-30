TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TEGNA by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

