Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Telecom Italia Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
About Telecom Italia
