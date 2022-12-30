Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 1,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

