Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $227.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLPFY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($457.45) to €410.00 ($436.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($398.94) to €360.00 ($382.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($436.17) to €360.00 ($382.98) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

