Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,408,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 10,528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

