Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,408,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 10,528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.