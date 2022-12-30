Tellor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.65 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $12.15 or 0.00073387 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $28.31 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461065 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.77 or 0.02932865 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.61 or 0.29503470 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,641 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.