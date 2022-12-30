Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $12.05

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $12.05 or 0.00072409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
