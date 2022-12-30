Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 39.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 213,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,243. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

