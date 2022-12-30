Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,545,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 9,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,711,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TCEHY. KGI Securities cut shares of Tencent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Tencent had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

