Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 16,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

