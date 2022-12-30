TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $197.52 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065532 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056508 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024493 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007668 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003627 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,396,311 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,451,124 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
