TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 174,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,889. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.