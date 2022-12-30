TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 174,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,889. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.