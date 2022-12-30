TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 174,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,073,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

