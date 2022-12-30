Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THLLY. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 18,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Thales has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.