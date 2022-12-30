The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) CEO Sells $21,283,408.75 in Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AES Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AESC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 29,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,330. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

