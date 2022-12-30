The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 2.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,139. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

