The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $34.13. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 17,515 shares trading hands.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $94,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $384,155 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

