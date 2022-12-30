The Debt Box Self Reported Market Cap Hits $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $18.98 or 0.00114927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $843.92 or 0.05111741 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00498204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.45 or 0.29519070 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

