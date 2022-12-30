The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $343.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day moving average is $331.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

