The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

GS stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

