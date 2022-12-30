The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 819 ($9.88) and last traded at GBX 826 ($9.97). Approximately 95,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 104,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($9.99).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 809.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 808.06. The company has a market cap of £627.50 million and a PE ratio of 286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($16,509.78).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

