The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.01. 13,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

