The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.55

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.51. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 17,264 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter valued at $137,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

