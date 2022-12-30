The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.55

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.51. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 17,264 shares.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
