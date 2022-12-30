Thomist Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 512.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 103,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

