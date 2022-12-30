Thomist Capital Management LP Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Comstock Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $13.66 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

