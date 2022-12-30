Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 3.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 7,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

