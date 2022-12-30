Threshold Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $150.02 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00227168 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024432 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01484366 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,829,480.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

