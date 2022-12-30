Threshold Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $150.47 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00035955 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00227115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024425 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01484366 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,829,480.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

