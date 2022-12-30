Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $761,650.06 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.70 or 0.05222909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.01 or 0.29515970 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02876229 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $640,823.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.