thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.4 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TYEKF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
