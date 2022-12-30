thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYEKF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

