Tobias Lutke Purchases 11,332 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

COIN stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 7,645,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,376,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

