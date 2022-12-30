Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 7.6%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Tofutti Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

