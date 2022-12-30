Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 45,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $149.47.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.