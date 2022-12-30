Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKGSY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TKGSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

