TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,693,505 shares traded.

TomCo Energy Stock Down 16.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

