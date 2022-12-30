Toncoin Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00012387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 billion and $42.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.95922041 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $42,082,205.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

