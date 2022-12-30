TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.45. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

