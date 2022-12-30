Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.10

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.10 and traded as low as C$96.20. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$97.06, with a volume of 66,213 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.07.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,446.30. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,895 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

