Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Down 4.3%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68). Approximately 264,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 400,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.28. The firm has a market cap of £119.39 million and a PE ratio of 2,810.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

