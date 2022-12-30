Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $137.41 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

