TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.41

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.41 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 300.39 ($3.63). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.66), with a volume of 229,846 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £969.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

