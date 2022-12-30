Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,630 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 1,673 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Trading Up 1.1 %
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
