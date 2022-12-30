Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 1,412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,168.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Transurban Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Transurban Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Transurban Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.64.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

