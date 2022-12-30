Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0728

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $160,236.41 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.99 or 0.05384112 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00497760 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,864.17 or 0.29492544 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

