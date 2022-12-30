Triad Group (LON:TRD) Trading Down 2.9%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00). Approximately 6,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

