Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $91.65 million and approximately $412,538.54 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.03008246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.29522250 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

