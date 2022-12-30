TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
TriMas Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,734. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TriMas Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $213,320 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriMas
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,222,000 after buying an additional 535,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 385,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
Featured Stories
