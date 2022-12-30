TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TriMas Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,734. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $213,320 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,222,000 after buying an additional 535,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 385,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.