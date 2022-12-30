True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.6 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TUERF stock remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TUERF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

